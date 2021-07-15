Harold Johnson
MARSHALL Service will be held Saturday July 17, 2021 at 2:00PM at Texas & Louisiana Association Building 2907 Karnack Hwy. Marshall,Tx. Visitation Friday,July16,2021 6:00-8:00PM at Black's Family Center 2308 S. Washington, Marshall,Tx. Interment Macedonia Cemetery Marshall, Tx. Entrusted By Black's Funeral Home& Cremation Services 903-693-3611
