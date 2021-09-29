Harold Maxwell Hoffmeister, Jr.
MARSHALL — Harold Maxwell Hoffmeister, Jr., age 82, passed away on September 24, 2021. Mr. Hoffmeister was born on May 4, 1939 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Service on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
