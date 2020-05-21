LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Harold Ray Hall, 93, of Linden, 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Interment, Zion Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Hall was born May 17, 1927, in Linden, and died May 17, 2020.
