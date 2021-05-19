Harold Thomas Burrow, Sr.
HARLETON Harold Burrow, Sr, 70, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 2 pm Friday, May 21, 2021 at Center Cemetery in Harleton. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
