MT. ENTERPRISE Memorial services are scheduled for Harry Leon Sanders Jr., 70, of Mt. Enterprise, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Sanders Jr. was born March 5, 1949, in San Antonio, and died September 10, 2019.
Harry Leon Sanders Jr.
