WASKOM Funeral services are scheduled for Harry William Dunn, 80, of Waskom, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Restland Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Dunn was born August 4, 1940, and died December 6, 2020.
Harry William Dunn
