Hayden Barker
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Hayden Barker, 16, will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at Veal Switch Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Snow Hill Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home of Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday. An online guestbook can be signed at www.reeder-davis.
