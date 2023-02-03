Hayzlee Rose Burge
HALLSVILLE — Hayzlee Rose Burge, age 6 months, passed away on January 24, 2023. Hayzlee was born July 28, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 1-3pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
