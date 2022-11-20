Hazel Lynn Sanford
WASKOM — Hazel Lynn (Ward) Sanford, age 45, passed away on November 9, 2022. Mrs. Sanford was born December 9, 1976 in Texarkana, Texas. Family to hold a Memorial Service at 2:00pm on Thanksgiving Day at the home of Bobby Lee and Leslye.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.