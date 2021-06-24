Hazel McCoy Redmon
TUCSON, AZ Hazel (Sis) McCoy Redmon passed Sunday, June 20th in Tucson, AZ. She was born Sept. 19, 1926 in Harleton, TX to James and Vera (Wyatt) McCoy. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at County Line Baptist Church Cemtery in Diana, Texas under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
