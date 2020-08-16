SPRING VILLAGE, CO Funeral services are scheduled for Heath Arden Price, 54, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hawthorn Chapel. Interment, Carthage City Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hawthorn Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorne Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Price was born May 29, 1966, in Springdale, AR, and died August 11, 2020.
Heath Arden Price
