Helen J. Clark
DIANA, TX Helen J. Clark of Diana passed away April 28, 2021. She was born October 15, 1927. A time of visitation with her family will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Services to celebrate her life will be held at Smyrna Cemetery in Harleton at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 with interment at Smyrna Cemetery.
