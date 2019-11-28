TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Helen Johnson Willie, 72, of DeBerry, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Eylsian Fields Baptist Church, Elysian Fields. Interment, Lewis Cemetery, Elysian Fields, Texas. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Willie was born November 16, 1947, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died November 20, 2019.
Helen Johnson Willie
