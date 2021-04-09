Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Helen Louise Crawford
ORE CITY Services for Mrs. Helen Crawford will be 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Holly Springs Cemetery in Garrison, Texas and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City.
