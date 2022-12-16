Helen Louise Petties
MARSHALL — Memorial services for Helen Louise Compton Petties of Marshall are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2002 at the Marshall West Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. Helen was born Aug. 10, 1945 to Louis and Hannah Wooten Compton. She passed away peacefully Nov. 26, 2022. While residing in San Diego, Calif. she met and married Ray Earl Petties and to their union five children were welcomed. She was Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1974 and remained a faithful witness until her untimely passing.
Helen leaves behind son, Anthony (Laura) Petties and their children and grandchildren of Denver, Colo.; daughter, Staice (Jimmy) Glover of Houston and their children and grandchildren; daughter, Kimberly Petties of Houston and her daughter; son, Jason (Rocio) Petties of Galveston and their children; son, Stephan (Kali) Petties of Albuquerque, N.M. and their children; sister, Bevelyn (Artis) Anderson of Marshall; brothers, Louis Jr. (Anna), Herven (Cynthia) and Herman Compton, all of San Diego, Calif. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & many friends that will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and one brother.
