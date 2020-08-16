CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Helen Louise Sample, 85, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Sample was born December 25, 1934, in Carthage, and died August 11, 2020.
Helen Louise Sample
