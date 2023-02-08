Helen Ruth Polston
TATUM, TX — Helen Polston, 85, of Tatum, TX, passed away Saturday morning February 4, 2023. Helen Ruth Ingram was born on January 6, 1938 in DeBerry, Panola County, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Tatum Cemetery with Bro. Thomas Monroe officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home
