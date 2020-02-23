CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Helen Woods Durrett, 98, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Strong Cemetery. Interment, Strong Cemetery, Ruck County. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Durrett was born June 21, 1921, in Churchill Community, Rusk County, and died February 22, 2020.
Helen Woods Durrett
