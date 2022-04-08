Henderson Okray, Jr.
DALLAS — Funeral services for Henderson Okray, Jr., 89, will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Lewis Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Big Spring Cemetery, Henderson, TX. Viewing Friday, April 8, 2022 from 1 - 6 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. Okray was born 9-9-1932 in Greenwood, LA. and died April 4, 2022 in Dallas.
