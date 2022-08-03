Henley Eleanor Scott
MARSHALL — Infant Henley Eleanor Scott passed away on July 29, 2022. Henly was born on July 28, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10am at Summit United Methodist Church with a visitation to follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.