Henry Bergeron
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Henry Bergeron, 99 of Marshall will be held Monday, 5/9/2022 at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home. A time for visitation will be 10-11 a.m., preceding the service at Downs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Yates Cemetery. Mr. Bergeron was born 10/7/1922 in New Orleans, LA and passed away 5/3/2022 in Marshall, TX.
