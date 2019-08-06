CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Hewel Lee Huey Thomas, 89, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Thomas was born March 30, 1930, in Ruston, Louisiana, and died August 3, 2019.
Hewel Lee "Huey" Thomas
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Hewel Lee Huey Thomas, 89, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Thomas was born March 30, 1930, in Ruston, Louisiana, and died August 3, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.