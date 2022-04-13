Hollis Earl Vaughn
MARSHALL — Hollis Earl Vaughn, age 94, passed away on March 30, 2022 in Marshall, TX. Mr. Vaughn was born on February 20, 1928 in Ozark, Arkansas. Visitation at 1pm at New Covenant Assembly of God in Silsbee, TX. Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
