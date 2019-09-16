LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Hope Maxine Granny Johnson, 95, of Linden, 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Interment, Linden Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Johnson was born February 13, 1924, in Buffalo, Ok, and died September 13, 2019.
Hope Maxine "Granny" Johnson
