Howard Moore
HENDERSON Funeral services for Mr. Howard Moore, 79, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 26, at the funeral home. Mr. Moore passed from this life on March 19, 2021. He was born August 19, 1941.
