Howard Stanley Holt
LONG BRANCH, TX Funeral services for Mr. Howard Holt, 74, of Long Branch, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Still Waters Cowboy Church with Rev. Matt Comer officiating. Burial will follow in the Boynton Cemetery in Long Branch, Texas. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
