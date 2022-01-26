Hoyt Kelley
BECKVILLE, TX — Hoyt Kelley, 96, of the Rock Hill Community in Panola County, Texas, passed away January 24, 2022, in Longview, Texas. Emory Hoyt Kelley was born December 30, 1925, in Tatum, Texas. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
