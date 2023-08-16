Hubert Eugene Tony
MUKILTEO, WA — Memorial Service entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Tony graduated from Marshall High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Tony was born in Marshall, TX on January 11, 1967 and died July 27, 2023 in Mukilteo, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.