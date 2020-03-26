CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Huey P. Ortigo, 90, of Logan Community of Panola County, 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Adams Cemetery. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Adams Cemetery. Funeral is private, but may be viewed on the Hawthorn Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Ortigo was born December 14, 1929, in Kisatchie, LA, and died March 23, 2020.
Huey P. Ortigo
