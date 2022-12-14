Ian Andrew Simpson
CARTHAGE, TX — Ian Simpson, 35, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, near Clayton, TX. He was born on September 6, 1987, in Lander, WY. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Levi Cohorst officiating. Interment will be at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Worland, WY.
