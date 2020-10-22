TEXARKANA Graveside services are scheduled for Ida Mae Marshall, 72, of Texarkana, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Cypress Cemetery. Interment, Cypress Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Ms. Marshall was born April 19, 1948, in Jefferson, and died October 15, 2020.
Ida Mae Marshall
TEXARKANA Graveside services are scheduled for Ida Mae Marshall, 72, of Texarkana, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Cypress Cemetery. Interment, Cypress Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Ms. Marshall was born April 19, 1948, in Jefferson, and died October 15, 2020.
TEXARKANA Graveside services are scheduled for Ida Mae Marshall, 72, of Texarkana, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Cypress Cemetery. Interment, Cypress Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Ms. Marshall was born April 19, 1948, in Jefferson, and died October 15, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.