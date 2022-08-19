Infant Tra Voughn Demond Rines
CARTHAGE — Celebration of Life for Infant Tra Voughn Demond Rines will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 4:12 am
