DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Ira Dave McCowan, Jr, 70, of DeSoto, 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements by Paradise Funeral Home, 3910 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas. Mr. McCowan, Jr was born October 15, 1949, in Marshall, and died April 1, 2020.
Ira Dave McCowan, Jr
DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Ira Dave McCowan, Jr, 70, of DeSoto, 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements by Paradise Funeral Home, 3910 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas. Mr. McCowan, Jr was born October 15, 1949, in Marshall, and died April 1, 2020.
DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Ira Dave McCowan, Jr, 70, of DeSoto, 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements by Paradise Funeral Home, 3910 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas. Mr. McCowan, Jr was born October 15, 1949, in Marshall, and died April 1, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.