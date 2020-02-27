DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Ira Ezra Dillard, 68, of Forney, 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Dillard was born April 7, 1951, in Carthage, and died February 19, 2020.
Ira Ezra Dillard
