DALLAS Graveside services are scheduled for Irathalia Ms.Heggie Meadows, 81, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Sipps Cemetery, Karnack. Interment, Sipps Cemetery, Karnack. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Meadows was born May 13, 1939, in Karnack, and died October 9, 2020.
Irathalia Ms.Heggie' Meadows
DALLAS Graveside services are scheduled for Irathalia Ms.Heggie Meadows, 81, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Sipps Cemetery, Karnack. Interment, Sipps Cemetery, Karnack. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Meadows was born May 13, 1939, in Karnack, and died October 9, 2020.
DALLAS Graveside services are scheduled for Irathalia Ms.Heggie Meadows, 81, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Sipps Cemetery, Karnack. Interment, Sipps Cemetery, Karnack. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Meadows was born May 13, 1939, in Karnack, and died October 9, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.