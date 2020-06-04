LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Irene Hatton Weatherall, 97, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Jefferson Community Center. Interment, Pyland Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Jefferson Community Center. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Weatherall was born April 11, 1923, in Daingerfield, and died May 25, 2020.
Irene Hatton Weatherall
