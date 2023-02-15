Irene R. Alford
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 at Smith Chapel Baptist Church, Tatum, TX. Interment; Smith Chapel Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to service. Mrs. Irene Reece Alford was born May 12, 1936 and died February 13, 2023.
