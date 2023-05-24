J.R. Johnson
BECKVILLE — Graveside funeral services for J. R. Johnson, 43, of Beckville, Texas were held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Martin Cemetery in Beckville, Texas, under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. J.R. was born November 29, 1979 in Henderson, Texas and passed away May 20, 2023 in Beckville.
