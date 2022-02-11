J.W. Pete Williams
CARTHAGE — Funeral Services for J.W. “Pete” Williams, 93, of Carthage will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Carthage with Dr. Allen Tilley and Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Carthage.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.