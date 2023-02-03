Jack Arnold Davis
MARSHALL — Jack Arnold Davis, age 81, passed away on January 31, 2023. Jack was born December 8, 1941 in Texarkana, AR. Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 1-2pm at Cypress Valley Bible Church with a memorial service to follow at 2pm. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
