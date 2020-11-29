LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Jack Clinton Bailey, 84, of Linden, 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Interment, Hughes Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Bailey was born August 10, 1936, in Austin, and died November 25, 2020.
Jack Clinton Bailey
