HENDERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Jack Travis Craig, 82, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Martin Cemetery. Interment, Martin Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Craig was born January 1, 1937, in Henderson, and died October 25, 2019.
Jack Travis Craig
