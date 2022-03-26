Jackie Brewster
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mr. Jackie L. Brewster of Longview, Texas will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the chapel of Hawthorn Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Earl Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 - 12:00 on Saturday prior to the service.
