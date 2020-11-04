LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Jackie David Stanfield, 67, of Avinger, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church Maud. Interment, Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Stanfield was born August 5, 1953, in Athens, and died October 31, 2020.
Jackie David Stanfield
