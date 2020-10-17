SHREVEPORT, LA Graveside services are scheduled for Jackie Foster Akin, 72, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Carthage City Cemetery. Interment, Carthage City Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Akin was born November 12, 1947, in Marshall, and died October 15, 2020.
Jackie Foster Akin
SHREVEPORT, LA Graveside services are scheduled for Jackie Foster Akin, 72, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Carthage City Cemetery. Interment, Carthage City Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Akin was born November 12, 1947, in Marshall, and died October 15, 2020.
SHREVEPORT, LA Graveside services are scheduled for Jackie Foster Akin, 72, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Carthage City Cemetery. Interment, Carthage City Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Akin was born November 12, 1947, in Marshall, and died October 15, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.