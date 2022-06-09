Jackie Norman Sanders
KARNACK — Jackie Norman Sanders, age 67, passed away on June 5, 2022.Mr. Sanders was born on October 2, 1954 in Marshall, Texas. Visitation on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 7-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
