Jackie Robinson
CARTHAGAE — Funeral services for Mr. Jackie Robinson, 71, of Carthage will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Carthage. Interment in Clayton Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday, 6 - 8:00 p.m. at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Robinson was born Sept. 5, 1950 in Big Spring, TX and passed away February 24, 2022 in Tyler, TX.
