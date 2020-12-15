LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Jacqueline Delores Richardson Jones, 79, of Longview, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Ceneter Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Jones was born July 21, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, and died December 12, 2020.
Jacqueline Delores Richardson Jones
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Jacqueline Delores Richardson Jones, 79, of Longview, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Ceneter Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Jones was born July 21, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, and died December 12, 2020.
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Jacqueline Delores Richardson Jones, 79, of Longview, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Ceneter Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Jones was born July 21, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, and died December 12, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.