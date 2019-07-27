PANOLA COUNTY Funeral services are scheduled for Jaimee Bowen, 34, of Gary, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Bowen was born November 29, 1984, in Houston, and died July 23, 2019.
Jaimee Bowen
PANOLA COUNTY Funeral services are scheduled for Jaimee Bowen, 34, of Gary, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Bowen was born November 29, 1984, in Houston, and died July 23, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.