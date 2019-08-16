CARTHAGE - Funeral services are scheduled for Jakebrian J Jones, 30, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Carthage. Interment, Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Viewing, 6p.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jones was born October 23, 1988, and died August 9, 2019.
Jakebrian J Jones
